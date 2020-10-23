US, North Macedonia, and Kosovo sign 5G deal

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia and Kosovo have signed an agreement with the United States on high-speed wireless network security aimed at excluding Chinese hardware providers. The agreement to join the so-called “5G Clean Network Security” nations was signed at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of North Macedonia and Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of Kosovo. U.S. government officials have led a campaign across Europe and elsewhere against the inclusion of tech giant Huawei and other Chinese companies in 5G networks, arguing that they pose a threat to national security.