Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are ready to package their divergent personal styles and policy prescriptions into closing messages for the final sprint to Election Day. With their final debate behind them, the coronavirus is a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump heads to Florida and Biden prepares to address the topic in Delaware. The virus killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone. The president rosily predicted during the the night’s debate that the virus will “go away.” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.”