Senate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats’ blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and cement a conservative majority before Election Day despite Democratic efforts to stall President Donald Trump’s nominee. Democrats are using time-consuming procedural hurdles, but the party has no realistic chance of stopping Barrett’s advance in the Republican-controlled chamber. The federal appeals court judge is expected to be confirmed Monday and quickly join the court. The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.