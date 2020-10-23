Scholars decry Japan PM’s academic panel rejections

TOKYO (AP) — Scholars who had their membership to join Japan’s national academy denied by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga say the rejection was unconstitutional. Suga’s refusal to approve the appointments of six professors out of a slate of 105 to the state-funded Science Council of Japan has drawn accusations from some that it is an impingement on academic freedoms. The scholars who got their appointments denied by Suga included constitutional and law professors. They said Friday that the prime minister’s rejection were unconstitutional. Suga has not given any explanation for why he rejected them apart from saying that his decision was legal and that the group of academics that advises and checks government policies should be acceptable to the public.