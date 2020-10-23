Pelican Elementary temporarily moves to virtual learning

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — The School District of Rhinelander has made the decision to move Pelican Elementary School to virtual learning for two weeks.

They say the reason for the move is the "impact of COVID-19 on students and staff with both positive cases and in quarantine for close contacts."

"We exceeded a critical number as established by Oneida County Health to remain in person at the school," Superintendent Eric Burke said in a letter to parents. "On top of those in quarantine or isolation we have several others in the building awaiting tests or that are ill."

Students will not attend school in person starting Friday, October 23 and return on November 9.

The district says that staff is working together on how best to support students during virtual learning, and that lessons will be in real time as well as recorded each day.

The school's principal will be sending out communication to parents with more details on remote learning, Chromebook pick-up, food distribution and learning plans.