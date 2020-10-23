Jonathan Taylor featured in popular bobblehead series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Former University of Wisconsin running back is now memorialized in bobblehead form.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing the limited edition bobblehead on the same day that the Badgers kick of the 2020 season, where they face Illinois at Camp Randall.

Taylor's bobblehead is the newest edition to their popular "Riding Bobblehead Series," a series J.J Watt also features in. Taylor wears a red number 23 jersey with white pants and holding a football atop a badger. The base features the Wisconsin logo.

The bobbleheads are only available through the The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. Each bobblehead is $40 plus $8 for shipping per order.