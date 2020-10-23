In video classes teachers parse clues to student wellbeing

The shift from in-person to remote learning is giving some teachers unprecedented video access into their students’ homes. Child welfare advocates say that’s a good thing, because the teachers may be the only adults outside the household with a glimpse into challenges at home. They’re asking the educators to be on the lookout for things like drug paraphernalia in their students’ backgrounds, poor hygiene or caregivers who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That can mean making judgments based on fleeting scenes or sounds from a computer screen. New York teacher Jennifer Ryan says that’s challenging.