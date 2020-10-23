How local EMS are dealing with surge of COVID cases

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — As cases increase in our area, so does the volume of EMS calls.

At SAFER Fire Department in Rib Mountain, they say 50% of their medical calls are COVID-19 related.

Although the team isn't feeling the strain yet their biggest worry is keeping staff members safe so they can ultimately save us when we need them.

"We are all staying healthy and I think it has to do with are protective policies we have we are very protected when we go on these calls and I feel lucky about that I feel more protected at work that I do about going out in public," said John Lauer the Battalion Chief.

So far they only had one staff member test positive for COVID as a result seven others had to get tested but they are all back to work.