Group demands release of person who reported Afghan strike

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A prominent rights group is demanding the release of a person detained by the government for allegedly providing information about an army airstrike this week in which 12 civilians, mostly children, were killed and 18 others were wounded. The order to arrest the individual who spoke to media outlets about the Wednesday strike in northern Takhar province was made by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday. He tweeted that “the person responsible for the spread of this venomous & fake news was arrested immediately.” Human Rights Watch Associate Asia Director Patricia Gossman says Saleh “is trying to silence those who reported a potentially unlawful airstrike that killed civilians, including many children.”