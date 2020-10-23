Feeling wintry for a few more days

Unusually cold weather will persist for the next week or so. Thankfully there is not a lot of accumulating snow on the way, otherwise it would really seem like Winter is here to stay.

Today: Cloudy with scattered light rain and snow showers through early afternoon, then breezy with a bit of sun developing late.

High: 39 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 22 Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Patchy sun early, then increasing clouds. Quite cold.

High: 34 Wind: NW 5-10

For this Friday you can expect some scattered light rain and snow to move through during the morning hours, perhaps lingering through midday. Later in the afternoon the clouds should break up a bit as high temperatures reach the upper 30s. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy conditions will continue tonight and Saturday morning, then the clouds will roll back in. The clouds will keep Saturday on the cold side with highs only in the low to mid 30s. You will definitely want a warm coat and hat if you are out and about.

A weak upper level wave of low pressure will drift over our area on Sunday and this will keep conditions cloudy as well as bring a chance of light snow. The snow should not be too concerning as accumulations should be under and inch. Still, with high temps barely above freezing on Sunday, some roads might get slippery.

Monday could be the coldest day in the outlook with highs only in the low to mid 30s. One nice thing is that we should see a little more sun gradually developing on Monday and Sunny to partly cloudy conditions are likely on Tuesday. With some clearing possible Tuesday morning, lows could drop into the teens across the area, making it the coldest morning of the Fall so far.

Conditions will be a little warmer on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should reach the upper 30s to around 40. There is a slight chance of rain or snow showers on Wednesday and then Thursday is looking dry.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thirteen cities in the southeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. It marked the sixth record low of the month for Greer SC and Columbia SC, and the ninth of the month for Montgomery AL. Showers and thunderstorms deluged Corpus Christi TX with five inches of rain. Winnemucca NV reported their first measurable rain in ninety-two days, while Yakima WA reported a record 96 days in a row without measurable rainfall. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)