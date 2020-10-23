City of Wausau begins drive-thru early voting option

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created many obstacles in 2020, but it's also causing municipalities to come up with creative ways to ensure that resident's voices in the upcoming election.

On Friday, the City of Wausau begins a two-day drive-thru early voting option for the first time.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the idea is being modeled after the city of Eau Claire, which started using the drive-thru option in the spring. Eau Claire saw 1,000 voters turnout on the first day of drive-thru voting.

"So with the pandemic, people feeling uncertain about the postal service, and with people just wanting to limit their interactions with others we thought this was a great idea," Mayor Rosenberg said. "A great idea just to be able to make sure people still can vote, but can stay as far away from others as they can."

Some streets around Wausau City Hall will be blocked off for voting. Cars access the drive-thru voting route from 6th Street, then turn on McClellan Street for the first two out of three stations.

Voters need to present a valid ID so their voter registration status can be checked. There will be designated parking lots to register to vote at the same location of drive-through voting.

After the first two stations voters advance to station three, where they complete their vote. The station's location is along North 4th Street to Grant Street. Witness signatures will also be given by city officials.

"We'll have tents up for the people who are working in those stations, so you'll be able to see that clearly," Mayor Rosenberg said. "Just make sure you're reading those signs, paying attention and going slow. You don't have to go fast. This is a methodical process."

Wausau Department of Public Works have signs out as well to ensure the routes are easy to follow.

Sanitization measures will be in place, and if it's a success, the Mayor said this could be a permanent voting option post-pandemic.

Early drive-thru voting starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on October 23 at Wausau City Hall. On October 24 at the same location, voting will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

For more information click here.