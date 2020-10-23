Asia Today: 2 Melbourne schools shut; Seoul tests hospitals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — All staff and students from two schools in northeast Melbourne have been told to immediately get tested for COVID-19 after the emergence of seven new cases. Both schools will be closed for the next two weeks. Already about 800 residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs have been isolating because of the school outbreak. Warnings have been circulated to workers, including taxi drivers, who might have visited the area. On Friday, police scuffled with bare-faced protesters over lockdown restrictions. Three officers were injured and 16 people arrested. South Korea has reported 77 new cases, mostly from the greater capital area where officials are scrambling to stem transmissions at hospitals and nursing homes.