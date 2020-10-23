Art exhibit in Chadwick Boseman’s hometown honors legacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chadwick Boseman’s sudden passing shocked the world but hit especially hard in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. On Thursday, nearly 20 local artists came together to open a vibrant exhibit honoring the impact the actor had on his community and beyond. The “Black Panther” star died in August after a quiet battle with colon cancer. Local artist Joey Withinarts is a colon cancer survivor himself. He says the project has brought the community closer. The artwork is being displayed on digital prints adhered to the walls of the pavilion. The city hopes to keep the outdoor exhibit open for at least a year.