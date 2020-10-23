Area health officials say close contacts not quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Department says it's noticing 'close contacts' are not quarantining after they have been told they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

They say 'close-contacts' are at the root of the problem right now as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Whether it's the health department, a school, or your employer, someone will usually notify you if you've come in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. However, health officials say some of those people continue going to work or social gatherings until they start experiencing symptoms themselves.

"People aren't planning to bring COVID to the basketball game, people aren't planning to bring COVID to grand mom's 90th birthday party. The reality is if individuals are told they've come in contact with the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms right away we need them to stay home for the 14 days after that contact," said Melissa Moore from the Marathon County Health Department.

As we've learned many area health departments are unable to contact-trace in a timely manner. So if you've tested positive health officials are asking you to notify those you've been in close-contact with immediately.