A medical examiner explains what determines a COVID-19 related death

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)— On Friday, Marathon County reported five more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the county total to 45.

However, before determining a COVID-19 death there is some work that medical examiners must do.

"To be considered a COVID death they are people who died from complications from COVID-19 infections," said Jessica Blahnik, the medical examiner for Marathon County.

This means if a person already has an underlying health condition the COVID-19 virus may have made it worse.

"We ask 'if the person did not get COVID when they died would they still be alive?' And all of the cases we are reporting, the answer is yes they would still be alive if they did not get the virus when they did," Blahnik said.

However, Blahnik wants to make it clear, if a person has COVID, and for example, they died in a car crash then they will not be considered a COVID related death.

It is only if COVID was a factor in the death.

"These people have developed significant respiratory failure that lead to pneumonia and a lot of times we are seeing they are having heart issues," she said.

Blahnik said they also look at health records and reach out to family to learn about the person's symptoms at the time of death.