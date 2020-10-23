42 deaths, 183 hospitalizations since yesterday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 42 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 183 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of deaths is the second highest total since the pandemic began. The highest was reported earlier in the week. The increased numbers still could be due to a backlog of data related to an outage from a system upgrade.

As of Thursday, 1,230 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 40 from the day prior, with 328 of them in the ICU. Both numbers were a record.

The state recorded 4,378 positive tests and 13,426 new negative tests, which is a 24% rate of positivity. The seven day average positivity rate is 22.7%.

The 42 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,745 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 149,535 or 78.5%, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.