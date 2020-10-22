Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses a group effort to recall Gov. Evers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For nearly two months a petition has been circulating to recall Governor Tony Evers.

The petition organizer says some don't think Evers has handled the coronavirus and the riots in Kenosha the right way. They also claim they have collected the minimum number of signatures needed ahead of next weeks deadline.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says before a recall can be initiated an official must be in office for one year.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's Chief Election Official said, "we don't have any information as to if they have enough or they don't have enough, we've been trying to set up a call with them to discuss the logistics of a potential filing but we haven't received any more information."

The recall effort has until October 27th to collect and submit more than 6 hundred and fifty thousand valid signatures.

If enough signatures are verified a recall election would be scheduled six weeks later.