Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&