Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&