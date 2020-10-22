Why is the sky yellow? Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew explains

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) —Looking out the window this morning was quite the sight this morning, with an eerie yellowish or orangish sky.

News 9 WAOW's Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew took a look at the satellite to explain what's causing the phenomenon from within the clouds.

"There are a couple of spots where the high level clouds are a bit thinner... and that's where a lot of people were seeing this orange color in the sky," Loew said. "These high level clouds were probably creating a sunset kind of look high in the atmosphere and then that yellowish, or orangish, color was filtering through the low level clouds in our area."

The area's in the red circles, East central Wisconsin and South eastern Minnesota, are the areas that had high level clouds with thin spots. Those are also the two areas which have reported seeing yellow skies.