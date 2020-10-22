 Skip to Content

Volleyball Regional Semifinal results

Here are the results from area teams during Thursday's regional semifinals action.

#4 Wausau West 3 at #1 Marshfield 1

#3 Abbotsford 0 at #2 Marathon 3

#5 Tomahawk 0 at #1 Mosinee 3

#3 Wisconsin Rapids 0 at #2 D.C. Everest 3

#4 Ashland 0 at #1 Merrill 3

#3 Lakeland Union 3 at #2 Medford 2

#4 Waupaca 3 at #1 Antigo 0

#3 Osseo-Fairchild 3 at #2 Auburndale 1

#4 Pittsville 0 at #1 Pacelli 3

#6 Assumption 3 at #2 Greenwood 1

#3 Newman 3 at #2 Athens 0

#4 Loyal 0 at #1 Columbus Catholic 3

#3 Amherst 0 at #2 Wautoma 3

#5 Shiocton 2 at #1 Rosholt 3

#4 Markesan 3 at #1 Wild Rose 2

#5 Stockbridge 0 at #1 Almond-Bancroft 3

#3 Valley Christian 0 at #2 Tri-County 3

Brad Hanson

