Volleyball Regional Semifinal results

Volleyball Regional Semifinal resultsNew
Here are the results from area teams during Thursday's regional semifinals action.
#4 Wausau West 3 at #1 Marshfield 1
#3 Abbotsford 0 at #2 Marathon 3
#5 Tomahawk 0 at #1 Mosinee 3
#3 Wisconsin Rapids 0 at #2 D.C. Everest 3
#4 Ashland 0 at #1 Merrill 3
#3 Lakeland Union 3 at #2 Medford 2
#4 Waupaca 3 at #1 Antigo 0
#3 Osseo-Fairchild 3 at #2 Auburndale 1
#4 Pittsville 0 at #1 Pacelli 3
#6 Assumption 3 at #2 Greenwood 1
#3 Newman 3 at #2 Athens 0
#4 Loyal 0 at #1 Columbus Catholic 3
#3 Amherst 0 at #2 Wautoma 3
#5 Shiocton 2 at #1 Rosholt 3
#4 Markesan 3 at #1 Wild Rose 2
#5 Stockbridge 0 at #1 Almond-Bancroft 3
#3 Valley Christian 0 at #2 Tri-County 3