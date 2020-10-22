UN chief says G20 leaders must coordinate to fight COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says it’s “very frustrating” that leaders of the 20 major industrialized nations didn’t come together in March and establish a coordinated response to suppress the coronavirus in all countries as he proposed. Instead, Antonio Guterres said,, they went their own ways as infections moved “every way, everywhere.” Now a Group of 20 summit is coming next month, and the U.N. leader says he hopes the international community understands “they need to be much more coordinated in fighting the virus.” He says the United Nations will be “strongly advocating” for that as well as seeking a “guarantee” that any coronavirus vaccine is treated as “a global public good” and be made “available and affordable for everyone, everywhere.”