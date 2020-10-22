Turkey slams joint declaration by Cyprus, Greece and Egypt

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry has slammed a joint statement by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt condemning Turkish actions in northern Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean. The ministry, in a statement Thursday, said it “fully rejected the declaration containing baseless accusations and allegations.” The three countries’ leaders urged Ankara to end its “provocative” actions in the eastern Mediterranean during a trilateral regional summit Wednesday in Nicosia. The Turkish foreign ministry said the declaration attacks Ankara rather than supporting peace and stability in the region.