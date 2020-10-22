Stores seeing early snow equipment sales

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- We've already had our first taste of winter and the early snowfall has equipment flying-off the shelves.



The staff at Grebe's in Wausau says they're having trouble keeping-up with demand.

The pandemic has affected their inventory, due to factories production stopping and slowing down during the spring and summer months. They say what they do have has been selling fast.

"We love seeing early snow because its great for business and that's what's happened. For the last probably, two or three days this week we've probably sold thirty or forty or so this is a little bit unusual for October," said store owner Tim Grebe.

The store keeps extra inventory at a warehouse, but they've already sold-out of 3 different models of snow plows and snow blowers.