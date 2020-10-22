Stevens Point extends open intoxicant program

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Stevens Point's open intoxicant program has been expanded following a successful trial period.

It began as a way to help local businesses after the Stay at Home and capacity orders were put in place. Customers are now able to carry around an open alcoholic beverage around downtown Stevens Point until March of 2021.

Meleesa Johnson, fifth district alderperson, said she hopes people will use it as a safe way to get outside and support local businesses.

"I hope it's one more chance for people to safely socialize. Again, that distance is so important and indoors is not safe in my opinion," she said.

Johnson also said she's heard from businesses who have seen as much as a 30% increase at the tills since the program began.