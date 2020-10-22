Saudi commission insists no minors to face death penalty

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi government body is insisting that executions have been abolished for crimes committed by minors. That’s in accordance with a royal decree issued earlier this year. The denial comes just days after Human Rights Watch says Saudi prosecutors are still seeking the death penalty against a eight young men for protest-related crimes allegedly committed as minors. However, The Saudi government said it “has found no basis to substantiate Human Rights Watch’s claim that Saudi prosecutors still seek the death sentences for juvenile offenders.” The New York-based rights organization says it obtained and analyzed the charge sheets for two group trials that included the eight men in 2019.