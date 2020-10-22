Report: Bombing kills Syrian cleric key to deals with rebels

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media and the government say a roadside bombing has killed a senior Syrian cleric who played a key role in government deals with rebel fighters. The explosion that killed the Damascus mufti took place on Thursday in a town west of the capital of Damascus. It wasn’t known who planted the roadside bomb and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The cleric was first reported wounded in the bombing, then declared dead soon after. Syria’s ministry of religious endowment announced the cleric’s death, calling it a terrorist act.