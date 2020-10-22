President Donald Trump to visit Waukesha Saturday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WAOW)— President Donald Trump is spending his second Saturday in a row campaigning in Wisconsin.

Last weekend he campaigned in Janesville, and the visit took place two weeks after he had to cancel a rally there and in Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.

This weekend he will campaign in Waukesha at Stein Aircraft Services.

The President will be joined by U.S. Representative Bryan Steil and WI Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

The event begins at 7 pm, but doors open at 4.

This weekend's event marks the President's fifth visit to the state since August. His Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, campaigned twice in Wisconsin in September.