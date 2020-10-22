Poland’s top court rules out abortions for birth defects

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional. The decision by the country’s Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland. The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. The ruling came in response to right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects violated the provision of the Polish Constitution protecting the life of every individual. The challenged law was introduced in 1993 as a hard-won compromise that also allows abortions when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health or results from rape.