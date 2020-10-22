NYU to remove Sackler name following Purdue Pharma deal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York University’s Langone Medical Center will strip the Sackler name from its biomedical institute following the Justice Department’s announcement that Purdue Pharma will plead guilty to federal criminal charges over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic. Purdue Pharma is owned by members of the wealthy Sackler family, and they have been blamed for fueling the opioid crisis by playing down the risks of the powerful painkiller OxyContin. Family members have said they acted “ethically and lawfully.” The move to remove the Sackler name from the NYU facility follows decisions by other academic and cultural institutions to distance themselves from the Sacklers.