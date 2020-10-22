 Skip to Content

NYC to join Seattle, Portland in suit over federal funding

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say the city will join Seattle and Portland, Oregon, in filing a lawsuit over President Donald’s Trump’s threatened withdrawal of federal funds from cities that permit “anarchy.” New York City Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson says the three cities will file a complaint in Seattle on Thursday over the so-called “anarchist jurisdiction” designation.  The Justice Department last month identified New York City, Portland and Seattle as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by Trump that sought to identify localities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.”

Associated Press

