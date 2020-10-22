Much colder than normal for the next few days

Winter-like conditions will continue for a while yet. If you are hoping for some warmer weather to develop you will have to wait until the end of the month or early November before temperatures return to normal.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rain developing around late morning and continuing through the afternoon. Rain will mix with snow in the Northwoods.

High: 38 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow tapering to scattered light showers and drizzle.

Low: 35 Wind: North 10-15

Friday: Breezy and cool with cloudy skies in the morning, then a few peeks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 40 Wind: NW 10-20

Rain and snow will developing in Northcentral Wisconsin once again for today. It will be around late morning and then trough the afternoon when you will have to deal with the messy weather. It will be mainly rain for areas south of Tomahawk. Snow will mix in farther north. A few inches could accumulate in Ashland and Iron counties and because of this, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for those areas effective until 7 a.m. Friday morning. The clods and the rain around central Wisconsin will keep temperatures from rising very much. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. The east-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph will add a chill to the air as well. The rain and snow will taper to spotty light showers this evening.

On Friday there might yet be some widely scattered rain and snow showers in the far north, otherwise most areas will see cloudy skies in the morning and then a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. If we are lucky, there might be a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Highs temps should get close to 40 degrees, however, a gusty northwest wind will keep it feeling cold.

A little more filtered sun should be out on Saturday but once again it will be a cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We can expect similar temperatures on Sunday with the possible addition of some light snow. At this point it looks like a 50% chance of light snow with some small accumulation possible as a weak wave of low pressure moves through.

Next week is looking fairly dry with off-and-on sunshine. Even though there will be a bit more sun, temperatures will remain below normal. On most days, highs will only be in the 30s. The mercury might not rise up to 40 again until next Thursday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1965 - The temperature soared to 104 degrees at San Diego, CA. Southern California was in the midst of a late October heat wave that year. Los Angeles had ten consecutive days with afternoon highs reaching 100 degrees. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)