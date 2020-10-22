Point Motel evacuated, UWSP halls sheltering in place during drug investigation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— The Stevens Point Police Department is actively conducting a drug investigation at the Point Motel.

The motel is located on 209 Division St.

Two halls at UWSP, Burroughs and Watson, are being told to shelter in place due to the "hazmat situation."

#PointerAlert: Residents of Burroughs Hall and Watson Hall are being asked to shelter in place regarding a hazmat situation near the Point Motel on Division St. We will update when we have more information. #UWSP @uwsphousing pic.twitter.com/sMVuA7pJYG — UW-Stevens Point (@UWStevensPoint) October 22, 2020

Police say that the location is secure and safe, but as a precaution the motel is being evacuated and they are asking the community stays away from the area.

No further information was given.

This is a developing story that will be updated.