Man charge in 2014 hit-and-run that killed 2 in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged in a 2014 hit-and-run crash that killed two men in western Wisconsin. Andrew M. Endres, 32, of Randolph, was charged Wednesday in Polk County Circuit Court with two counts of hit and run resulting in death in connection with the Jan. 11, 2014 crash that killed Richard L. Cobenais Jr., 41, who lived near Luck, Wisconsin, and Benjamin R. Juarez, 28, of Frederic, Wisconsin. Authorities say Cobenais Jr. and Juarez were struck and killed by a pickup after being involved in a fight that had spilled out onto a highway, northeast of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin.