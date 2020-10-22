Local clerks give early voting update ahead of election day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- So far tens of thousands of voters have cast their ballots marking the beginning of the final push to election day in less than two weeks.

Kayla Filen, Portage County clerk, "we are seeing a huge influx of voters coming in for in-person absentee voting." She went on to say the line for in-person absentee voting has been continuous since Tuesday.

For voters, knowing where to go and what to bring is something voters need to know before heading out to cast their vote.

Filen says, "voters that still need to register need to provide proof of residency documents so they can get registered prior to voting but if someone is already registered, they just need to bring their photo ID."

Locations and times to vote early are different depending on where you live.

In Wausau, Schofield, Merrill, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Weston, and Kronenwetter you can vote weekdays from 8 am to 4:30 pm at each municipality city hall or for Weston and Kronenwetter, the municipal center.

With the high turnout so far some clerks say they think it'll have an impact on in-person voting come election day.

"I think it will be a little quieter on election day I think a lot of the folks will be on processing absentee ballot's but of course, there will still be people who choose to vote on election day in person," said Filen.

Early in-person voting is available until October 31st.