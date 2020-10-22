Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 60 years rediscovered

A painting by American artist Jacob Lawrence that has not been seen in public for 60 years has been found and is taking its designated place in a 30-piece exhibit of Lawrence’s work. The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts said Thursday the series “Struggle: From the History of the American People” is currently showing at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the missing piece represented by an empty frame. A visitor to the Met noticed the gap in the collection and remembered that neighbors had a Lawrence work in their private collection. It turned out to be the missing work. The painting depicts Shays’ Rebellion, the 1786–87 tax revolt in Massachusetts.