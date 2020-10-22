Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for raping a developmentally disabled woman. The Mercury News reports the sentence was issued by a judge in San Jose after denying a defense motion for a new trial. Last week, an appeals court denied a related petition filed on behalf of Stubblefield by his attorneys. A jury in July found the 49-year-old Stubblefield guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict.