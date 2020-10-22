Department of Workforce Development starts lost wage assistance program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced it that is has launched the lost wages assistance program (LWA).

According a press release sent out Thursday, the DWD started releasing benefits on October 15 and will continue those payments over the next week.

LWA is a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program that provides an extra $300 a week to to those that are eligible.

According to the DWD website, "A person does not need to file a separate application to receive LWA, but must self-certify that he or she is unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. (Those who qualify for PUA are presumed to have met the self-certification requirements.)"

Payments are made retroactively for up to six weeks for the weeks ending August 1, August 8, August 15, August 22, August 29, and September 5.

FEMA will not fund any weeks after September 5.

More information about the program can be found here.