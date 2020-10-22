Cold and Wet Thursday

Our Thursday is the prime example of a day to spend indoors wrapped up in a blanket as not only were temperatures in the mid-30s but a large system of moisture provided extensive precipitation. The rest of the forecast is also looking extremely chilly for fall.

** Winter Weather Advisory Extended: Now Includes: Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Forrest, Florence, Oneida, and Price counties.

** Southern to South-Central Wisconsin in a Marginal threat for severe weather.

This Evening: Cloudy and breezy with on and off showers. Rain will mix with snow in the Northwoods. Thunderstorms possible south.

High: ~ 36 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow tapering to scattered light showers and drizzle after midnight.

Low: 34 Wind: NE 10-15

Friday: Breezy and cool with cloudy skies in the morning, then a few peeks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 39 Wind: NW 10-20

Precipitation is ranging quite a bit this afternoon as some areas in the Northwoods are having steady snowfall or slushy conditions. Roadways are and will continue to be slick, snow-covered, or ice-covered throughout the evening, so it is advised to keep the travel speed down 5 or 10 mph as well as remaining extra cautious. To the south, widespread showers will be delivering 1-2 inches of rainfall and there is also a possibility of thunderstorms throughout the late evening. Temperatures today and this evening will be unwavering around the mid-30s as well as strong wind speeds in the area so it feels extremely chilly outdoors.

Tonight, showers will continue however will diminish and become much more scattered. It is not unlikely that there will be a light pop up shower or drizzle until midnight or later. Temperatures, fortunately, will not fall too far and remain in the mid-30s, however, it will continue to be breezy and feel chilly.

Friday morning, residual moisture in the atmosphere will allow a chance for a drizzle or light snow shower however it should be mostly dry by midday. It will once again remain chilly and cloudy with wind speeds up to 20 miles an hour. Most of the day will be cloudy however the evening hours may see some peeks of sunshine here and there. As the NW winds push continual cold air into the area, the overnight temperature will drop quite low and it is likely we will see temperatures Saturday morning before sunrise in the low 20s.

This weekend will begin with a hazy day on Saturday while still chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday temperatures will be much the same, although there is a 50% chance of more light snow in the area which could bring us a light accumulation of under an inch.

There is still no warmup in sight for next week, and it seems we will finish October well below average.

Stay safe and enjoy your Thursday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 22-October 2020.

On this day in weather history:

1989 - A storm system moving out of the Gulf of Alaska brought rain to the Northern and Central Pacific Coast Region, with snow in some of the mountains of Oregon, and wind gusts to 60 mph along the Oregon coast. Six cities in Florida reported record low temp-eratures for the date, including Tallahassee with a reading of 34 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)