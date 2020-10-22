Authorities warn of treacherous road conditions in parts of North Central Wisconsin

Vilas Co. (WAOW) -- Snow is once again moving through parts of North Central Wisconsin, and officials are warning people the roads are bad.

The Vilas Co. Sheriff's Dept. posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon saying that roads were treacherous.

The Wisconsin DOT has many major roads in the Northwoods listed as snow covered. Other roads in central Wisconsin are listed as having slippery stretches as rain moves through parts of the area.