Aspirus ‘heavily impacted’ by COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials with Aspirus Hospital System said upwards of 214 employees either have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus and are suspected to have it.

During a press event Thursday morning, officials elaborated on the current state of the pandemic in Central Wisconsin and Aspirus Hospitals Systems, stating that staff numbers have been heavily impacted by the sharp increase of confirmed COVID cases.

The past week has seen several record days for COVID numbers in the state, and all counties are either listed as 'high' or 'very high' for COVID activity, according to the DHS.

