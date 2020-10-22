Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on lack of US aid plan

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are following Wall Street lower as investors watch for signs of progress in negotiations over a U.S. economic aid plan. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.2%. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she made progress with the White House on more economic stimulus. Any agreement might face resistance in the Senate. Markets are swinging between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook without an aid package.