Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting in much of the country has meant hours-long waits at many polling places, but sports venues are emerging as bright spots. Arenas and stadiums repurposed into early voting centers feature plenty of voting machines, ample space for social distancing and employees accustomed to handling large crowds. Voters casting ballots in these mega voting sites say they’re providing a safe and efficient way to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA has more than 20 of its arenas used as vote centers, and plans to continue promoting voting after the election. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban calls it “Democracy in action.”