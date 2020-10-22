Amy Coney Barrett nomination sent to full Senate for confirmation vote

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Senate Judiciary this morning voted to send the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate for a confirmation vote to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The final vote was 12-10, with all Republicans voting yes.

Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the GOP’s rush to install Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Never before has the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court pick so close to a presidential election.

Senators plan to convene a rare weekend session for procedural actions ahead of a final confirmation by the Senate is expected Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.