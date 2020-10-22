2510 Restaurant makes it easy to pay it forward
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- One Wausau restaurant has made it easy for customers to pay it forward for someone else.
2510 Restaurant started its pay it forward board at the beginning of this year as a way for people to show appreciation for others that have helped them or made a positive influence in their life.
Forms on the board range from first responders, to doctors, to teachers
Here's how the board works;
- Recognize Someone
- Fill out a form
- Post on the board
- Pay the amount of your gift to your host
- If you're eligible for a gift, remove the coupon, show proof to host.
Among the suggested gifts are a dollar amount off a purchase, a dessert, a cup of coffee, or an appetizer.
"People's lives get hard and from a cup of coffee to a deli bar to an order of cheese curds just makes someone's life happy," said Sam Heilmeier who is a manager at the restaurant
He adds that the board has been emptied and filled multiple times already this year and doesn't see it ending anytime soon.