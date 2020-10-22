2510 Restaurant makes it easy to pay it forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- One Wausau restaurant has made it easy for customers to pay it forward for someone else.

2510 Restaurant started its pay it forward board at the beginning of this year as a way for people to show appreciation for others that have helped them or made a positive influence in their life.

Forms on the board range from first responders, to doctors, to teachers

Here's how the board works;

Recognize Someone

Fill out a form

Post on the board

Pay the amount of your gift to your host

If you're eligible for a gift, remove the coupon, show proof to host.

Among the suggested gifts are a dollar amount off a purchase, a dessert, a cup of coffee, or an appetizer.

"People's lives get hard and from a cup of coffee to a deli bar to an order of cheese curds just makes someone's life happy," said Sam Heilmeier who is a manager at the restaurant

He adds that the board has been emptied and filled multiple times already this year and doesn't see it ending anytime soon.