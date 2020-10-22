22 deaths, 151 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW)— Wisconsin recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 151 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to totals updated Wednesday, 1,190 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 2 from the day prior, with 299 of them in the ICU.

The state recorded 3,413 positive tests and 12,082 new negative tests, which is a 22 percent positivity rate. The seven day average positivity rate is 23 percent.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 145,509 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The 22 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,703 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

In North central Wisconsin, the following counties have reported new deaths:

Portage County: one death

Marathon County: one death

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.