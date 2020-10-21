Wisconsin records record-high virus deaths with 48

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WAOW) -- Wisconsin has recorded its highest one-day total of new coronavirus deaths.

Although, the record amount of deaths could be due to health departments continuing to work through backlog after the DHS dashboard underwent updates last weekend.

Also Wednesday, the first patient was admitted to a field hospital near Milwaukee that opened last week to help hospitals coping with an influx of patients. The field hospital serves as overflow for patients who meet certain clinical criteria.

DHS reported 48 deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 1,681 deaths since the pandemic began (0.9% of all positive cases).

In North central Wisconsin, the following counties reported new deaths on Wednesday:

Marathon County: one death

Portage County: one death

Waushara County: one death

Shawano County: one death

Lincoln County: one death

Clark County: one death

Another 4,205 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total case count to 182,687. Of those cases, 142,485 (78%) are considered as recovered. The state also reported 5,681 negative tests for a total positivity rate on Wednesday of 43%.

The seven-day average for positivity rate is 22%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report