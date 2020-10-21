Wisconsin prepares for Drug Take Back Day

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, October 24, so now is a good time to look through any medicine cabinet for unwanted or expired drugs.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said during the pandemic, the use of opioids and other house hold drugs has increased, however to lessen the statistics of overdoses and addictions it all starts with inside your home.

"One of the ways people can become addicted to opioids is getting them through family members and by disposing these meds properly can help prevent addiction," Kaul said.

Many police departments in our area will have drop off boxes for unwanted drugs. In Central Wisconsin drop boxes are located:

Minocqua Police Department, 418 E. Chicago Avenue, Minocqua

Rhinelander Police Department, 201 N. Brown Street, Rhinelander

Three Lakes Police Department, 1795 Erie Street, Three Lakes

Oneida County Landfill, 7450 County Highway K, Rhinelander

Rothschild Police Department (211 Grand Ave, Rothschild) as a 24/7 location

Kronenwetter Police Department (1582 Kronenwetter Dr, Mosinee) as a 24/7 location

Wausau Police Department (515 Grand Ave, Wausau) from 10am-2pm

Edgar Police Department (224 S 3rd Ave, Edgar) from 8am-Noon

Mosinee Police Department (225 Main St, Mosinee) from 9am-12pm

Colby-Abbotsford Police Department (112 W Spruce Street, Abbotsford) from 7am-12pm

§ Spencer Police Department (105 S Park St, Spencer) from 8am-Noon