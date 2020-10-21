Wausau store spreads kindness through flowers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Every act of kindness matters, from grand bouquets to small petals. That's one reason Trig's floral in Wausau took part in "Petal it Forward" on Wednesday.

The Society of American Florists launched the event fifteen years ago. According to Trig's floral lead Charmaine Prewitt, the store has taken part every year since.

The idea behind the event is that flowers, like kindness, should be shared. Typically, Trig's Floral distributes two bouqets to random strangers, asking them to keep one and share the second.

This year, all flowers went to the Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

"We wanted to just add some interest and fun into the snowy day we have here in October," said Prewitt.