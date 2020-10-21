Wausau police asking for community help in identifying lottery thieves

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wausau Police Department says they need the help of the community to identify suspects of a lottery theft.

The police say the thefts occurred at the Fast Break Mobile gas station near S. 3rd Ave and Thomas St on two different dates:

The first two thefts were on Saturday, October 17. Police say one suspect distracted the staff member while another stole the lottery tickets.

On Monday, October 19, a female suspect distracted a staff member while the male suspect, who police say also participated in the first theft, stole the lotter tickets. The suspects then leave in a gray four-door vehicle.

Police say several hundred dollars worth of lottery tickets were stolen.

Anyone with information on the crimes should contact eff Strobach at 715-261-7815 or at Jeffrey.Strobach@ci.wausau.wi.us. Tips can also be provided through Marathon County Crime Stoppers.