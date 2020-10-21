Verso reportedly suspending efforts to sell Wisconsin Rapids mill

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Verso is reportedly suspending efforts to see the paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids, according to State Sen. Patrick Tetin.

Testin says the announcement came at a task force meeting Wednesday morning.

More than 900 employees have been impacted since Verso announced they'd be closing at the end of July. Testin says Verso has had potential buyers but now says they want to wait to see if the economy improves.

Testin called the decision troubling and frustrating. He says they plan to meet again in a few weeks and that the task force will continue to be a resource for families impacted by the closure.